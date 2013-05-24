A sign of the German mail carrier ''Deutsche Post'' is seen in Schwerin March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

DUESSELDORF Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) has filed a complaint with the European Commission against a German law that will require government agencies and public services to use a rival encrypted email system.

A spokesman for the German postal services group said on Friday that a German bill on the use of "De-Mail", offered by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and United Internet (UTDI.DE), would violate EU laws and discriminate against Deutsche Post's own email service "E-Postbrief".

The Bundesrat, Germany's upper house of parliament representing the 16 federal states, is due to pass the legislation in June, ensuring a huge customer base for De-Mail.

Deutsche Telekom and United Internet are among the companies that have secured certification to provide De-Mail under technical requirements specified by the government.

Deutsche Post opted out of the certification process because it wanted to market its own system, which did not meet the certification criteria.

Post board member Juergen Gerdes wrote to the premiers of the 16 federal states saying the new bill would have "serious consequences" for his company, the online edition of the magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest postal and logistics company, invested around 500 million euros ($646 million) in E-Postbrief and has said it hopes for around 100 million euros of revenues from the product this year.

($1 = 0.7734 euros)

