The sign of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL is pictured on a lorry at a branch office in Fuerstenfeldbruck near Munich June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), the world's No. 1 postal and logistics group, posted a better-than-expected rise in quarterly operating profit as earnings at its domestic mail and international courier units helped to offset adverse currency moves.

Deutsche Post said on Tuesday third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 7 percent to 646 million euros ($866 million) on a 2.5 percent decline in revenues to 13.5 billion euros, with higher demand in domestic e-commerce helping to boost profit at its Mail unit.

The average estimates in a Reuters poll was for EBIT of 636 million euros, and revenues of 13.8 billion.

Revenues dropped mainly because of negative effects from currency movements in Asia, where Deutsche Post generates about 15 percent of group revenues.

Deutsche Post confirmed its full-year forecast for a group EBIT of 2.75-3.0 billion euros and Mail division EBIT of 1.15-1.25 billion, saying growth trends in its businesses remain intact even though hopes for an economic recovery in the second half of the year have not materialized.

Operating profit in the third quarter at Mail rose 6.1 percent to 261 million euros, with revenues partly boosted by an increase in prices of stamps while its parcel delivery business boomed amidst growth in online retailing.

Express, its 24-hour delivery service for international routes, saw operating profit rising nearly 14 percent as investments in hub expansion in Asia started to bear fruit.

Shares in Deutsche Post have risen 46 percent so far this year, while rival United Parcel Service (UPS.N) is up 35 percent and FedEx (FDX.N) up 45 percent.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mark Potter)