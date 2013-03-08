The sign of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL is pictured on a lorry at a branch office in Fuerstenfeldbruck near Munich June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

DUESSELDORF, Germany German union Verdi said it was demanding a 6 percent wage increase for each of about 130,000 employees at Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) in Germany.

Each worker should receive at least 140 euros more per month, the union said on Friday.

"The employees expect to have noticeably more money in their pockets," Verdi's lead negotiator Andrea Kocsis said.

Staff costs account for about a third of overall expenses at Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest express mail and delivery company. Last year, it agreed to a 4 percent pay increase in a labour deal that runs out on March 31.

Deutsche Post and Verdi are due to start negotiations for a new 12-month deal on March 22.

