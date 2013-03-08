Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German union Verdi said it was demanding a 6 percent wage increase for each of about 130,000 employees at Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) in Germany.
Each worker should receive at least 140 euros more per month, the union said on Friday.
"The employees expect to have noticeably more money in their pockets," Verdi's lead negotiator Andrea Kocsis said.
Staff costs account for about a third of overall expenses at Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest express mail and delivery company. Last year, it agreed to a 4 percent pay increase in a labour deal that runs out on March 31.
Deutsche Post and Verdi are due to start negotiations for a new 12-month deal on March 22.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight