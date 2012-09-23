The logo of Deutsche Telekom is pictured during the annual news conference in Bonn February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom has filed a criminal complaint against hackers who tried to shut down system computers earlier this month, the company said, confirming a magazine report.

Der Spiegel earlier said that from September 3 to 6 unidentified hackers attacked systems that match IP addresses with domain names to cut down on the volume of spam mail.

"The attack was successfully fended off, there was no impact on our customers at any time," a spokesman for the German telecommunications group told Reuters.

He said the type of attack is not unusual but has so far hardly been used against Deutsche Telekom.

(Reporting by Stephanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)