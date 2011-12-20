FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom is working on a long-term plan for its U.S. wireless unit after a deal with AT&T collapsed, Chief Executive Rene Obermann said on Tuesday.

"In the long term, we need more spectrum and network capacity. We are working on that," Obermann told journalists during a conference call, but he declined to say what Deutsche Telekom's "Plan B" for the unit was.

AT&T said on Monday it had dropped its $39 billion (25 billion pound) bid for T-Mobile USA, bowing to fierce regulatory opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for alternatives.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)