MUNICH, Germany Germany's Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange, an executive said on Monday.

"We are open to both possibilities," Claudia Nemat, board member in charge of Deutsche Telekom's European business, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Munich, saying that a decision would be made by 2014.

Deutsche Telekom has valued EE, Britain's largest mobile operator, at 10 billion pounds and has previously said a partial listing of the business was the preferred option.

However, financial investors like KKR and CVC have sounded out banks to raise money for a possible bid and U.S. telecoms company AT&T is also reported to be interested.

Nemat declined to comment on potential buyers.

EE, formerly known as Everything Everywhere, has more than 27 million customers and competes with Telefonica's 02 brand, Vodafone, and Hutchison's 3 brand.

