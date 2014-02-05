The company headquarters of Deutsche Telekom AG is pictured in Bonn May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT The German government is considering a sale of shares in Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) to cash in on the stock's 45 percent rise over the past 12 months, two people familiar with the matter said.

Germany holds a 31.9 percent stake in the former monopolist, worth about 16 billion euros (13.2 billion pounds) at current market prices, with 17.4 percent held via state development bank KfW KFW.UL.

The sources told Reuters that KfW has invited banks to present scenarios for a share placement.

But preparations are at an early stage and it is not clear whether or when a placement could take place, they said.

Deutsche Telekom, KfW and the finance ministry declined to comment.

(Reporting by Phlipp Halstrick and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)