FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) stuck to its full-year outlook after posting flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a stabilisation in its European businesses, which still struggle with a tough economic environment.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were flat at 4.48 billion euros $5.79 billion (3.58 billion pounds), at the top of analyst expectations of between 4.32 billion and 4.48 billion.

"This was a very satisfying quarter for us," Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann said in a statement.

"We have made significant progress in many areas and can now confirm our guidance for the year."

The Bonn-based group expects 2012 underlying earnings excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion euros from 18.7 billion last year. The average in a Reuters poll is 18.1 billion.

