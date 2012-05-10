Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) stuck to its full-year outlook after posting flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a stabilisation in its European businesses, which still struggle with a tough economic environment.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, were flat at 4.48 billion euros $5.79 billion (3.58 billion pounds), at the top of analyst expectations of between 4.32 billion and 4.48 billion.
"This was a very satisfying quarter for us," Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann said in a statement.
"We have made significant progress in many areas and can now confirm our guidance for the year."
The Bonn-based group expects 2012 underlying earnings excluding special items to ease to around 18 billion euros from 18.7 billion last year. The average in a Reuters poll is 18.1 billion.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.