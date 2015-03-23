The logo of Austrian properties group Conwert is pictured behind traffic lights at its headquarters in Vienna February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Austrian anti-trust authorities have approved Deutsche Wohnen's (DWNG.DE) offer to buy Austrian real estate peer Conwert (CONW.VI) for 1.2 billion euros (873.9 million pounds), according to a document from competition watchdog BWB seen by Reuters.

No checks of the offer have been requested by officials, meaning that Austrian authorities will allow the deal, a BWB spokesman said on Monday.

The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)