British sausage-skin maker Devro Plc (DVO.L) said full-year profit fell 5 percent as costs rose and a weaker euro hurt sales, and it warned that raw material prices were still rising.

"In the early part of 2013, we are implementing further price increases to recover the higher than expected rises in raw material costs during 2012," Devro said in a statement.

Devro, which has plants in Scotland, the Czech Republic, the United States and Australia, said pretax profit was 40.8 million pounds for the year ended December 31, down from 43 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which makes casings for everything from German bratwurst to British breakfast bangers, said revenue grew 6 percent to 241.1 million pounds.

Devro shares closed at 355 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

