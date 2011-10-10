Belgium and France have stepped in to prop up Dexia SA, the first bank to fall in the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Following are details of the rescue package:

DEXIA BANK BELGIUM

Dexia said on Monday its board had approved the sale of Dexia Bank Belgium to Belgium for 4 billion euros (£3.48 billion).

The Belgian operations are a key part of the company and helped it achieve 182 million euros pretax profit in its main retail and commercial banking division in the second quarter.

The sale will boost Dexia's solvency ratio by more than 200 basis points and cut its short-term funding requirements by more than 14 million euros, the bank said.

DEXIA CREDIT LOCAL

Belgium, France and Luxembourg agreed to guarantee the bond funding raised by the bank's French division for the next 10 years.

The total amount available for Dexia SA and the French division is a maximum of 90 billion euros, with the Belgians guaranteeing 60.5 percent, the French 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

Dexia Chief Executive Pierre Mariani has been asked to start talks with French group Caisse des Depots et Consignations to find a way for it to back Dexia Municipal Agency (DexMa), the bond issuance vehicle at the heart of Dexia Credit Local.

DEXIA BANQUE INTERNATIONALE LUXEMBOURG (BIL)

Qatar's al-Thani royal family is looking to take over the Luxembourg-based wealth management business, as well as KBC's private banking business KBL, Luxembourg's finance minister Luc Frieden said.

Luxembourg is also likely to take a minority stake in BIL. Dexia's private banking business could be worth between 1 billion euros and 1.7 billion, Morgan Stanley analysts said last week.

DENIZBANK

Dexia is planning to hold an auction for its fast-growing Turkish division DenizBank in coming weeks, according to two sources. Between June last year and the end of June 2011, the division opened 89 branches, bringing its total to 540.

RBC DEXIA INVESTOR SERVICES

Royal Bank of Canada, which holds half of RBC Dexia Investor Services, has a first-buyer option on Dexia's half and intends to take the option up, Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden said. Talks are at a "very advanced stage", he said.

CREDIOP, SABADELL

The Italian and Spanish public finance units of Dexia will remain within the group for the time being.

Dexia has been trying to offload many of its peripheral divisions for a while and Mariani told analysts during a conference call the bank's peripheral European assets were "not the easiest to sell".

DEXIA SA

The remaining listed entity will therefore comprise a hotchpotch of divisions including Crediop, Sabadell and, for the time being at least, DenizBank. It will have 2.4 billion euros of the group's 3.9 billion Greek exposure and 2.1 billion of its 2.5 billion exposure to Portugal.

