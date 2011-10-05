BRUSSELS Nationalisation of the Belgian banking activities of stricken Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) is one possibility being considered, Belgium's caretaker prime minister told Belgian radio on Wednesday.

"One of the possibilities to consolidate Dexia Bank Belgium is, at a certain point, to ensure that it is taken up by the government," Yves Leterme told Belgian station Radio 1.

Leterme also said that guarantees the Belgian state plans to provide Dexia (DEXI.BR) did not represent a risk for Belgium and that, while nationalisation would impact Belgium's public sector debt, the increase would be "quite limited."

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)