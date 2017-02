BRUSSELS The board of Franco-Belgian financial services group Dexia said on Monday it had accepted a rescue plan drawn up by the governments of France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Specifically, it accepted Belgium's 4 billion euro offer to buy Dexia Bank Belgium, approved a scheme for state guarantees of up to 90 billion euros (77 billion pounds) and instructed its chief executive to start talks with Caisse des Depots and La Banque Postale in order to strike a deal on French public financing.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)