BRUSSELS After his appointment as chief executive of Dexia SA in 2008, Pierre Mariani took the first train from Paris to Brussels.

He arrived to find his predecessor Axel Miller still packing his belongings. Miller told him that, despite a 6 billion euro (£5.2 billion) state-led bailout, the bank was on the verge of collapse. Rival banks did not wish to lend it any more money.

Three years later, Mariani is presiding over the first bank to fall victim to the European sovereign debt crisis. Dexia is near collapse and being forced to rely on French and Belgian state support. A plan due to be announced Sunday was likely to call for the break-up of the group into several units, including a "bad bank" to handle nonperforming assets.

Mariani has been criticized for not acting fast enough to stave of disaster, but so far is not seen as the main culprit.

"Mr. Mariani is a firefighter," said Michel De Herde, budget chief of the Brussels district of Schaerbeek, a Dexia shareholder. "He fought hard but he didn't manage to put out the flames."

Mariani was born in the Moroccan capital Rabat in 1957, about a year after Morocco gained independence from France. The son of a schoolteacher and a police officer, he grew up in the southern French port of Marseille, attending two of the Mediterranean city's best high schools.

He then followed the elite path of France's top businessmen and public servants: the HEC business school in Paris, and the École Nationale d'Administration, the top training school for the nation's leaders.

Mariani joined the ministry of finance in 1982 and in 1993 he agreed to head up the office of the new budget minister, a young politician called Nicolas Sarkozy.

Mariani joined BNP Paribas in 1997 and subsequently became responsible for overseas retail banking. One of his coups was BNP Paribas' 2006 acquisition of Italian bank BNL.

Then the call came to save Dexia.

"What could be more exciting for me than to put a company like Dexia back on its feet -- with its wealth of talent and skills -- and give it a future again," Mariani told French daily Le Figaro at the time.

Dexia had become the world's largest finance provider to the public sector after its 2000 purchase of U.S. bond insurer Financial Security Assurance (FSA). This business yielded bumper profits before the 2008 financial crisis.

But Dexia's key problem was a mismatch between the terms of its borrowing and lending. Its business of financing municipalities and other public authorities meant making long-term loans. To finance this, Dexia relied on short-term borrowing. In the early and mid 2000s, the group profited from the difference between lower short-term interest rates and higher longer-term rates.

But when the short-term money dried up, the model collapsed.

To make matters worse, Dexia has 4.8 billion euros of exposure to Greece, among the highest for a non-Greek lender.

Dexia was the heaviest user of the Federal Reserve's "discount window" loans and soaked up 11 percent of the European Central Bank's refinancing during the crisis at the end of 2008.

Dexia drew as much as $37 billion (£23.8 billion) of Fed 'discount window' loans, more than any other institution and was also the heaviest borrower under the scheme when Fed lending to banks peaked at the end of October 2008.

Since starting his job, Mariani has put in place a 600 million euro cost-saving plan, sold its U.S. monoline insurance business and exited other markets and cut its short-term funding by more than half.

Critics say the Dexia chief was too slow to transform the bank.

He could have earned the group a valuable lifeline by selling Turkish unit, Denizbank, but Mariani believed Turkey would become the profit engine of a resurgent Dexia in coming years.

Some say an authoritarian style resulted in the departure of executives, notably Belgian banking chief Stefaan Decraene who left last month.

However, the challenge of saving Dexia might have been too great for anyone, and speeding up asset sales could have weakened the bank's businesses.

"Concerning the management, I would like to note that what happened to Dexia was based on a business model which was decided on in the mid 1990s," Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme said on television Sunday evening. "It turned out that this model wasn't right and that the situation got worse because of the sovereign debt crisis all over the world, especially in Greece."

