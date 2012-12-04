The Dexia tower is seen in La Defense, near Paris in this November 8, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/John Schults/Files

BRUSSELS Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) has started exclusive talks with Hong Kong-based GCS Capital over the sale of its Dexia Asset Management unit, one of the final disposals it has to make.

Dexia, which has already sold its Belgian retail arm, its Luxembourg-based unit and its Turkish subsidiary, has to dispose of assets because of the state aid it has received.

In November, France and Belgium jointly provided 5.5 billion euros ($7.2 billion) of capital to Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, to take almost full control of the group in its third bailout since 2008.

On Tuesday, the group gave no further details of its latest disposal plan, nor a timeframe in which it expected the sale of Dexia Asset Management to be completed.

Reuters reported in June that Dexia was seeking to sell the asset management unit for about 750 million euros, though later press reports suggested this price could have dropped.

Stripped of most of its businesses, Dexia faces a future as a holding of bonds and loans in "run-off", with state guarantees to support its funding and prevent a Lehman-like collapse and domino effect on others in the financial sector.

In November, Dexia's chief executive told Belgian media the group would make a loss of about 1 billion euros next year, but it should not need to draw on all the state guarantees it had been offered.

HSBC is advising GCS Capital in connection with the Dexia Asset Management purchase.

