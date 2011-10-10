LONDON The cost of bailing out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is "not insignificant" for Belgium, Fitch credit ratings agency told Reuters on Monday, but any impact on French ratings was seen limited.

Dexia agreed on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg of up to 90 billion euros (£78.4 billion) to secure borrowing over the next 10-years.

It has become the first banking victim of the euro zone debt crisis many fear could develop into a banking crisis if euro zone policymakers do not do enough to help the European financial sector which is heavily exposed to peripheral debt.

"The cost to the Belgian government of supporting Dexia is not insignificant and highlights one of Belgium's rating weaknesses, namely its large banking sector and the contingent liability this poses to the state," Douglas Renwick, a director in Fitch's sovereign ratings team told Reuters via e-mail.

Under the terms of the rescue plan, Belgium will pay 4 billion euros to buy Dexia Bank Belgium, the largely retail Belgian division and would provide 60.5 percent of the state guarantees, followed by France with 36.5 percent.

Moody's on Friday said it had placed Belgium's Aa1 government bond ratings on review for a possible downgrade due to the burden of bailing out Dexia. Rival rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's both have 'AA+' ratings on Belgium.

But the bailout for Dexia was not expected to have much of an impact on France's 'AAA' rating, Maria Malas-Mroueh, also a director in Fitch's sovereigns ratings team told Reuters.

She said France's share in the Dexia restructuring plan, at 36.5 percent of up to 90 billion euros in funding guarantees, was equivalent to a maximum 1.6 percent of GDP in the form of contingent liabilities to the sovereign.

"In Fitch's opinion, this exposure to Dexia is small relative to French GDP and does not represent, on its own, a significant risk to the French rating," she said via an e-mail.

The view was shared by Moody's which saw no impact for now on the country's AAA credit rating from its participation in Dexia's rescue.

France's ratings have become a source of concern given its high debt levels and French banks' exposure to peripheral euro zone debt.

The euro zone's second largest economy already has the highest debt and deficit levels of the region's six AAA-rated countries, piling pressure on centre-right President Nicolas Sarkozy to rein in spending just as he faces a tough re-election battle in April.

The Fitch analysts, however, welcomed French and Belgian governments' involvement in trying to stabilise the banking sector.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Ron Askew)