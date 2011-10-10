PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday that he did not think any more banks would need to be rescued by governments after Belgian-French bank Dexia, which was bailed out at the weekend.

Baroin told French television iTele that the rescue should not endanger France's prized AAA credit rating because France was participating by granting guarantees.

The bank, the first to be rescued as a result of the euro zone's debt crisis, agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian retail arm and secured state guarantees of up to 90 billion euros (77 billion pounds) to support borrowing.

Asked if other banks would follow in Dexia's footsteps, Baroin said: "No, I don't think so, certainly not French banks."

He added that Dexia -- which had relied on its deposit base mainly in Belgium and wholesale funding to finance lending to Belgian and French local authorities -- was a unique case.

Under the rescue, France is to provide 36.5 percent of the guarantees for Dexia, Belgium 60.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

Baroin said that French state-backed banks Caisse des Depots and La Banque Postale are to set up a joint venture to ensure that Dexia's business lending to French local authorities is not interrupted.

Baroin also voiced confidence that guarantees granted by France to Dexia under the rescue should not have an impact on France's debt nor its AAA credit rating.

"The guarantee does not have an impact on the debt, and the guarantee does not have an impact on the rating. A guarantee does not enter into action unless it is used and we are making the bet that this operation will work," he said.

With the weakest public finances among the six AAA-rated countries in the euro zone, France is facing increased scrutiny, although analysts say that bank rescues alone will not put its rating in jeopardy.

"We have one of the best standings in the world with ratings agencies and we will keep it," Baroin said, adding that France would not stray from its sacrosanct deficit-reduction goals.

Dexia's state rescue, its second in three years, came as the leaders of France and Germany agreed that European banks needed to be recapitalised, and promised to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month.

"In three weeks at the latest there will be a solution and a response to the situation in the euro zone," Baroin said.

"The markets want a recapitalisation of the banking institutions, to reassure them we hear this message," he added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Leila Abboud)