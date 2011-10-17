A woman walks past the logo of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia in Brussels October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

PARIS France's lower house of parliament on Monday approved a law paving the way for the government to guarantee over a third of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia SA's (DEXI.BR) potential losses on toxic debt, as called for in a rescue deal set out last week.

The agreement, a key plank of a broader bailout of the bank, which has outstanding loans to hundreds of French cities and towns, was approved by a vote of 49 to 25.

The bill still faces a tougher vote in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday, where opposition Socialists now hold a majority after Senatorial elections in September.

Socialists in the lower house voted against the bill on Monday.

The new law calls for France to guarantee up to 33 billion euros (29 billion pounds) in interbank and bond borrowing by Dexia and its Dexia Credit Local unit, which provided the municipal government loans.

That is in line with a cross-border rescue plan announced last week, which involves a financing guarantee totalling 90 billion euros, of which 60.5 percent is to be provided by Belgium, 36.5 percent by France and 3 percent by Luxembourg.

The bill also clears the way for French state bank Caisse des Depots, which is taking over Dexia Credit Local's French lending business, to guarantee 10 billion euros in local authority loans made by Dexia Municipal Agency (DexMa).

Dexia came close to collapse earlier this month and was forced to seek government help after a liquidity crunch crippled the lender and sent its shares plummeting.

As well as the guarantees, the bailout includes the nationalization of the group's Belgian banking division, which will see the Belgium government pay Dexia Group 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to buy Dexia Bank Belgium (DBB).

The European Commission temporarily approved the move on Monday but said it would open an investigation into the nationalization and would give Belgium six months to produce a restructuring plan for DBB.

Dexia's fate has fuelled fears over the strength of European banks, and the rescue deal could add pressure to other euro zone governments to shore up bank capital levels.

Dexia passed European stress tests at the end of June with a capital ratio of 10.56 percent on 13 billion euros of core Tier 1 capital, well in excess of current and future minimum capital requirements, as set out by Basel.

