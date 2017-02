PARIS France denied on Wednesday that a restructuring plan for Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) is being renegotiated, following a newspaper report that Belgium wants France to pay more into an emergency facility for the failed lender.

"This matter is not on the table today," French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told a media briefing.

"The Dexia plan is not in question," she said.

(Reporting By Catherine Bremer)