RICHELIEU, France France's state-backed Caisse des depots (CDC) bank will lend 3 billion euros (2.6 billion pound) to local authorities by end-2011 to replace loans from stricken Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR), Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Friday.

Dexia, whose shares have slid 42 percent this week, is on the verge of being split up into several parts after twin blows from its heavy exposure to Greek debt and troubles accessing wholesale funding.

Under a French contingency plan, a new entity combining the Caisse des depots and the French postal bank would take up Dexia's portfolio of loans to French local authorities.

"I have decided that the Caisse des depots would put in place a 3 billion euro package to finance loans to local authorities by the end of the year," Fillon said in a speech in the town of Richelieu, in eastern France.

"This plan resembles the one the government enacted in 2008 which had allowed us to maintain funding for the local authorities at a time when banks were showing signs of weakness," he added.

Gilles Carrez, general reporter for the Finance commission in the lower house of French parliament, said on Wednesday some 2 billion euros in financing for local authorities would be needed by the end of the year in light of Dexia's troubles.

"This temporary measure by the Caisse des depots does not pose any sort of problem since it was already used without any difficulty in the second half of 2008," he told journalists.

While the bank's fate hangs in the balance, fighting in Belgium between the federal government and regions over the fate of Dexia's Belgian banking activities has delayed a Franco-Belgian rescue of the group.

(Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur)