PARIS Shares in Dexia erased an earlier drop of more than one-third after resuming trading on Monday, rising as much as 10 percent.

The stock was 6.5 percent higher at 0.90 euros by 14:35 British time.

Dexia agreed earlier on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured 90 billion euros (£78.3 billion) in state guarantees.

The stock had earlier fallen to as low as 0.54 euros.

