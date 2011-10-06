BRUSSELS Shares of Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia (DEXI.BR) were suspended on Thursday because the Belgian markets regulator said the group needed to provide more details about the pending sale of its Luxembourg arm.

The shares were last trading down 17.2 percent at 0.8450 euros (0.7368 pounds).

Dexia said earlier that it had entered exclusive talks with an international group of investors to sell a majority of Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg.

Some media have since reported that the investor was Qatar and that it was set to pay 900 million euros for its stake.

