BRUSSELS The Belgian government wants to take over Dexia's (DEXI.BR) Belgian banking operations after the split-up of the troubled Franco-Belgian group, labour union representatives said after a meeting with the country's prime minister on Friday.

Earlier in the week Belgium and France pledged to guarantee Dexia SA's financing in the face of a dramatic share-price slide. The board is scheduled to vote on a break-up plan over the weekend.

"The prime minister confirmed that the Belgian government would be involved in a Belgian scenario," said a joint statement issued by union representatives attending the meeting. "He wants to reassure the bank and become the owner of it and its related activities. He confirmed that the federal government was willing to offer staff a long-term guarantee of employment."

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Sebastian Moffett)