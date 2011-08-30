LONDON Strong growth in emerging markets and expansion of its most profitable store formats helped DIA (DIDA.MC), the world's No.3 hard discount grocer, to post a 10 percent rise in first-half earnings, despite tough trading in Europe.

The Spanish group, spun off by French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) last month, said on Tuesday it made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 233.8 million euros in the first six months of the year, towards the top end of analysts' expectations.

A string of European retailers and consumer goods companies have missed profit forecasts in recent weeks as shoppers cut spending amid rising prices and austerity measures.

Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) and Dutch grocer Ahold AHLN.AS both posted lower-than-expected earnings last week, while Carrefour, the world's No.2 retailer, is expected to cut its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday.

DIA shares had dropped more than 20 percent since they started trading at 3.45 euros on July 5 due to concerns about deteriorating conditions in Spain, France and Portugal, where it made over three quarters of its sales in 2010.

The group, with more than 6,400 stores in eight countries, said sales at stores open over a year dropped 6.4 percent in France and were up 0.2 percent in Spain and Portugal.

However, same-store sales in emerging markets -- Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and China -- leapt 14.4 percent

Earnings also benefited from cost cutting and from DIA's drive to open more franchise stores, as well as its DIA Market city centre convenience stores and its DIA Maxi suburban stores -- all of which it says improve profitability.

At 7:50 a.m., DIA shares were up 5.1 percent at 2.779 euros.

Espirito Santo analysts described the results as neutral, saying the good news was offset by larger-than-expected one-off costs, including 12.5 million euros for its flotation and a 16.3 million increase in a provision for potential tax issues.

DIA, which trails German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl by annual sales, said first-half net sales rose 2.5 percent to 4.79 billion euros.

The underlying EBITDA margin climbed 30 basis points to 4.9 percent and the group said it was keeping its full-year targets, which include growing sales by 4 percent and adjusted earnings by 6.5 percent.

