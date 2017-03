Workers talk to each other on the production line at the Diageo owned Shieldhall bottling plant in Glasgow, Scotland March 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Diageo (DGE.L), the world's biggest spirits group, said on Monday it was targeting annual cost savings of 60 million pounds through a review of its global supply operations.

The firm said responsibility for local operations will be transferred to 21 key markets and regional structures will be reduced.

It said the savings are expected to be achieved in three years at an overall cost of about 100 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey)