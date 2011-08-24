Brand manager Ewan MacIntosh pours a measure of whisky from a barrel at the Diageo-owned Dalwhinnie Distillery in Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands May 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Diageo Plc (DGE.L), the world's biggest spirits group, is set to report a 10 percent rise in annual earnings on Thursday, driven by emerging market growth and cost cutting in Europe which will help offset weak euro zone markets.

The British maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky is expected to show that markets such as Latin America, Africa and Asia grew strongly while debt-hit Greece, Ireland and Spain fared poorly.

Diageo is looking to its emerging markets, which make up 35 percent of its group sales, to drive its recovery, while its biggest market, the United States, is showing only sluggish growth with Europe still seeing difficult trading conditions.

Europe's biggest brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) warned of tough trading in the second half of 2011 sending its shares sharply lower on Wednesday.

But analysts said Diageo was less affected by poor weather in Europe and input cost pressures than Heineken, and benefits from stronger emerging market growth.

The London-based group, which also sells Captain Morgan rum and Guinness beer, is set to post underlying earnings of 78.9 pence a share, according to a Reuters SmartEstimate, and a company-compiled consensus of 79.1 pence for the year to end-June, compared with 72 pence in the previous year.

Diageo shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 index .FTSE so far this year by 10 percent and arch rival and world no. 2 spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) by 12 percent. Paris-based Pernod reports its annual results for the same end-June financial year on Sept 1.

