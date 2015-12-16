LONDON Distill Ventures, part of spirits giant Diageo (DGE.L), on Wednesday said it has invested in Starward whisky, to help the Australian start-up boost its production and expand into new export markets.

This marks the second whisky investment for Distill, which was set up in 2013 to invest in early-stage brands and help them grow. Last week, it announced an investment in Stauning Whisky, based in Denmark.

It did not disclose the size of the investment.

Diageo, which owns the world's top-selling spirit brand, Smirnoff vodka, as well as big names including Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray, is responding to consumers' growing interest in micro-distillers and craft spirits with its own new brands, as well as with Distill Ventures.

