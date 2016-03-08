FRANKFURT Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) issued a first-quarter revenue outlook below analysts' expectations as it signalled a continuing softening of the smartphone market.

The company, which relies heavily on deliveries of smartphone chips to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), said on Tuesday that it expects first-quarter revenue of between $230 million (162 million pounds) and $245 million.

The top end of that range was below the most pessimistic analyst estimate of $250.4 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The average expectation was for a 13.6 percent year-on-year fall to $268.8 million, with individual estimates ranging between $250.4 million and $326 million.

Dialog attributed the lower than expected outlook to a slower smartphone market as well as cyclical seasonal sales patterns.

Shares in the company were down 6.5 percent in early trade, compared with a 1.2 percent decline for the European technology index .SX8P.

Dialog in January has already issued guidance for a single-digit rise in full-year revenue for 2016, citing an expected recovery in the second half of the year.

