Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
U.S. sporting goods retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc said it has agreed to make a 20 million pound investment in British sportswear retailer JJB Sports Plc.
Dick's will purchase 18.75 million pounds in junior secured convertible notes and 1.25 million pounds in ordinary shares of JJB Sports, subject to approval of the Wigan, UK-based company's shareholders.
Pittsburgh-based Dick's has also received an option to buy an additional 20 million pounds in junior secured convertible notes of JJB in connection with a follow-on financing expected to take place in the first quarter of 2013.
Upon full conversion of the notes, Dick's, the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, would become a controlling shareholder of JJB.
Dick's will be entitled to nominate up to two non-executive directors to serve on the board of JJB, the company said in a statement.
Earlier this week, JJB said it was in talks with its bank and an unnamed "potential strategic partner" to raise financing.
