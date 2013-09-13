NEW YORK Dina Lohan, the mother of troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested and charged with drunken driving on Thursday night after she was stopped for speeding in New York, police said on Friday.

Lohan, 50, was travelling more than 20 miles per hour (32 kph) over the speed limit on Long Island and a breath test showed her alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, police said.

"Lohan was issued traffic tickets for the two DWI offenses and speeding," police said in a statement, adding she was released and was due to appear in court on September 24.

Mark Jay Heller, Lohan's attorney, said his client realized the seriousness of the matter and that the district attorney considered such cases a top priority.

"I am confident that as a first-time offender, with absolutely no prior record, that the judicial system will treat Dina Lohan with even-handed fairness," he said in a statement.

Lindsay Lohan, 27, who shot to fame as a child actress and appeared in hits such as "Mean Girls," recently completed her sixth trip to rehab. She admitted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month that she was an addict, but said she was working with a sobriety coach to stay clean.

