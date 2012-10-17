LONDON Direct Line Insurance Group (DLGD.L), the newly floated British insurer, said on Wednesday that a 34.5 percent stake in the company was sold through its initial public offering, after Goldman Sachs (GS.N) exercised an over-allotment option.

The insurer was floated by parent company Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) earlier this month and the bank retains a 65.3 percent stake in Direct Line following the exercise of the over-allotment option.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)