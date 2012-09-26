LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) will sell shares in its insurance division Direct Line Insurance DIRLI.UL at a lower-than-expected level, the Financial Time said on Thursday.

The newspaper cites people close to the flotation as saying books are expected to open this week with a price range set to have a midpoint of about 2.6 billion pounds ($4.20 billion).

The forced sale of Direct Line could be the biggest listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) for more than a year.

The part-nationalised lender wants to woo prospective investors with a discount to the price tag of between 2.7 billion pounds and 2.9 billion pounds that equity analysts had put on the business, the FT said.

