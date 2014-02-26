Britain's Direct Line Insurance Group (DLGD.L) reported a rise in full-year profit as it recorded fewer claims in its home insurance unit and tapped into reserve releases to counter a slide in car insurance premiums.

The insurer, spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) in the wake of the financial crisis, said it aimed to achieve a combined operating ratio (COR) of between 95 percent and 97 percent in 2014. A COR below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Privilege and the Green Flag roadside recovery service, said it would pay a final dividend of 8.4 pence per share, 5 percent higher than last year.

It also announced a special dividend of 4 pence per share, taking total dividends for 2013 to 20.6 pence per share.

"We view this as an indication that the balance sheet is strong," RBC Europe analyst Gordon Aitken said. "Management is demonstrating it has no desire to hoard capital which is rare in the European insurance sector, in our view."

Pretax profit increased about 70 percent to 312.8 million pounds ($521.83 million) in the year ended December 31. Fourth-quarter pretax profit rose 51 percent to 90.9 million pounds, despite an unusually strong spate of storms that inundated chunks of Britain during the period.

"2013 earnings and adverse weather losses so far in 2014 are better than our expectations," Aitken said, maintaining his 'outperform' rating on the stock.

Net earned premiums fell 5 percent to 3.52 billion pounds.

Direct Line's shares closed at 261 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.5994 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)