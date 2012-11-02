LONDON Direct Line Group (DLGD.L), the British motor and home insurer spun off by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), said it was halfway towards achieving its 100 million pounds ($161.40 million) cost cutting target as it reported a drop in quarterly profit.

Direct Line has achieved "approximately 50 percent" of its targeted savings thanks in part to a previously-announced 900 job losses, the company said on Friday in its first trading statement since floating on the stock market on October 11.

Operating profit at Direct Line, Britain's biggest insurer, fell 4 percent to 123.7 million pounds in the three months to September, weighed by weaker investment returns.

RBS sold a one-third stake in Direct Line to stock market investors in the first stage of a disposal aimed at winning regulatory approval for state aid the bank received during the 2008 crisis.

Direct Line has announced plans to shed about 7 percent of its 15,000 strong workforce in an effort to cut costs and boost its return on equity to 15 percent from 10 percent in the first half of 2012.

Shares in Direct Line, whose household-name brands also include Churchill, Privilege and Green Flag, have risen 13.7 percent since they began changing hands on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6196 British pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Sinead Cruise)