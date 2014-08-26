Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
AT&T Inc has reached a tentative deal with antitrust regulators to pave the way for it to buy DirecTV, the New York Post reported, citing unspecified sources.
AT&T, the No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, has agreed to unspecified conditions from the Justice Department for the deal, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1BXpdhr)
The proposed deal is expected to get clearance from the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission in the first quarter, the newspaper reported.
In May, AT&T revealed its plan to buy DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV provider, for $48.5 billion (29.24 billion pounds), which highlighted AT&T's pressing need for fresh avenues of growth beyond the maturing U.S. cellular business.
The deal must win approval from antitrust regulators and the FCC in order to go forward. Congress has no decision-making power in the regulatory review.
The DoJ, FCC and AT&T were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.