At least 217 people were missing on Sunday, after an overcrowded boat packed with illegal immigrants heading for Australia sank in heavy seas off the coast of Java in Indonesia, authorities said.

Following are some the major disasters, man-made and natural, to hit Indonesia since the Asian tsunami of 2004:

December 26, 2004 - More than 170,000 people are killed or listed missing after a 9.15 magnitude earthquake off Indonesia's Aceh province on Sumatra triggers a tsunami. The toll in affected Indian Ocean countries reaches 230,000 dead.

March 28, 2005 - Nearly 1,000 are believed killed after a quake of magnitude 8.7 hits the coast of Sumatra.

September 5, 2005 - Airliner operated by domestic carrier Mandala Airlines crashes in a residential area of Indonesia's third-biggest city, Medan, killing 102 aboard and 47 residents in an inferno on the ground.

May 27, 2006 - Earthquake rocks area around ancient royal city of Yogyakarta killing at least 5,000 and destroying or damaging 150,000 homes.

July 17, 2006 - A tsunami after a 7.7 magnitude quake in West Java province kills at least 550 people. At least 54,000 people are displaced.

December 30, 2006 - A ferry with at least 600 aboard sinks during a storm as it travels between Borneo and Java. About 250 survivors are eventually found in the days after the accident.

January 1, 2007 - An Adam Air passenger plane flying from Surabaya to Manado with 102 people aboard crashes into the sea off the west coast of Sulawesi.

March 6, 2007 - Two strong earthquakes kill at least 72 people and hurt dozens in the West Sumatra provincial capital of Padang.

January 11, 2009 - Nearly 250 people missing after a ferry travelling from Pare-Pare on the west coast of Sulawesi to the city of Samarinda capsizes in bad weather.

May 20, 2009 - About 100 people are killed when a military transport plane crashes in East Java.

September 2, 2009 - A 7.0 magnitude quake strikes Java, killing more than 60 people. More than 25,000 people are displaced by the quake, which hit just off the coast, and an estimated 86,000 homes are damaged, although no major power or industrial installations are hit.

September 30 - More than 1,100 people are killed when a magnitude 7.6 quake struck off the city of Padang on the coast of Sumatra. Thousands of people were trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

December 17, 2011 - A wooden boat, with a capacity of 100 people, breaks up and sinks in strong seas about 90 km (55 miles) off Java. The vessel was carrying illegal immigrants from Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan and was heading to Australia.

