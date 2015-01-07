Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV, announces the new Sling Television streaming service by Dish during the Dish news conference at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Dish Network Corp is not averse to buying traditional TV ads to woo young viewers away from their cable or satellite subscriptions to its less costly Sling TV streaming service.

Dish's marketing campaign, "Take Back TV", will also include buys on mobile and social platforms and through device distribution partners like Roku and Amazon.com Inc.

"Millennials do consume a great deal of TV," said Glenn Eisen, chief marketing officer for Sling TV. "Our goal is to target millennials and be on the media they consume."

Sling TV is aimed at adults 18 to 35 years old who want to pay $20 a month for a slimmed down service that is cheaper than most cable or satellite subscriptions.

Eisen would not reveal how much Dish plans to spend on advertising, but said the budget will shift to the platforms that show the most promise.

Sports network ESPN is a key component of Sling TV's offering. Another is also a Walt Disney unit, Maker Studios, which is popular with young adults and could open up a world of marketing opportunities.

Eisen declined to specifically address if Maker Studios talent, such as PewDiePie, would be enlisted to help sell Sling TV to young adults.

"Maker Studios is a critically important strategic partnership," he said. "We intend to use that partnership to the fullest."

