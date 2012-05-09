Actor Mark Ruffalo arrives at the screening of the film ''Marvel's The Avengers'' for the closing night of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES The runaway success of "The Avengers" movie landed the crime-fighting Marvel superhero team a return date to theatres.

Hot off the movie's record-setting debut, Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday an "Avengers" sequel is in the works, though no release date is set.

The movie debuted with a staggering $207.4 million (128.4 million pounds) from U.S. and Canadian theatres over the weekend, the biggest debut in film history. Globally, the film has pulled in $702.2 million.

The film unites Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and The Hulk in a battle against a villain out to destroy the Earth. Stars include Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

The second "Avengers" movie will follow a previously announced "Thor" and "Iron Man" sequels coming in 2013 and a new "Captain America" movie in 2014, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told industry analysts.

"Eventually, (on) a date to be determined, you'll see a sequel to 'Avengers,'" Iger said.

