Sept 10 Los AnglesWalt Disney Co said on Tuesday that it would delay the release of the film "Pirates of the Caribbean 5," the latest in the blockbuster series starring Johnny Depp. The movie had been scheduled to open in theaters on July 10, 2015.

Disney's announcement gave no reason for the film's delay. A person familiar with the project said studio executives did not think the script and other aspects of the film were ready for it to start production. No date was given for the film's release.

The delay on "Pirates 5" comes a day after the studio said it would move up the release of another big-budget film, "Ant-Man," from October 2015 to July 31, 2015, three weeks after the John Depp film was originally scheduled to be released.

"Ant-Man" is based on a super hero created by Marvel Comics, whose "Iron Man" and other action heroes have been made into hit movies.

The four "Pirates of the Caribbean" installments have generated more than $3.7 billion in worldwide ticket sales, according to the website Box Office Mojo.

(Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Leslie Adler)