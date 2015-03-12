Walt Disney Co will release the eighth instalment in the "Star Wars" sci-fi film series on May 26, 2017, Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Thursday.

Iger, speaking at Disney's annual shareholder meeting, also announced that a spin-off from the franchise set for release in December 2016 will be called "Rogue One."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)