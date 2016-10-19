China's Chen Ruolin keeps her muscles warm between dives during the women's 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Chinese five-times Olympic gold medal-winning diver Chen Ruolin has been forced to retire at the age of 23 due to a problematic neck injury, the country's diving team manager Zhou Jihong has said.

Chen, who also claimed six world championship titles, won the 10-metre individual and synchronised events at the Beijing and London Olympics before adding a final synchronised gold with partner Liu Huixia at Rio this year.

"She has a neck injury which may cause some problems if she continues with her career," Zhou was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post.

"Chen had great courage to get past the Rio Games but now she has virtually retired. She could still have a lot more to offer due to her age, skills and experience in the sport."

Chen, along with diver Wu Minxia and gymnast Zhou Kai, holds the record for most Olympic golds by a Chinese athlete.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)