Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Chinese five-times Olympic gold medal-winning diver Chen Ruolin has been forced to retire at the age of 23 due to a problematic neck injury, the country's diving team manager Zhou Jihong has said.
Chen, who also claimed six world championship titles, won the 10-metre individual and synchronised events at the Beijing and London Olympics before adding a final synchronised gold with partner Liu Huixia at Rio this year.
"She has a neck injury which may cause some problems if she continues with her career," Zhou was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post.
"Chen had great courage to get past the Rio Games but now she has virtually retired. She could still have a lot more to offer due to her age, skills and experience in the sport."
Chen, along with diver Wu Minxia and gymnast Zhou Kai, holds the record for most Olympic golds by a Chinese athlete.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.