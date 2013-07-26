China's He Chong poses with his gold medal at the men's 3m springboard victory ceremony during the World Swimming Championships at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA China secured a seventh diving gold out of eight contested when He Chong captured a third successive three-metre springboard crown at the world championships on Friday.

After leading through the first two of six dives at the spectacular Montjuic hilltop pool, He surrendered the lead to Russia's Evgeny Kuznetsov with a poor third effort.

The 26-year-old then stormed back with a brilliant final pair of dives. Team mate Qin Kai, the 2007 world champion, could only manage fifth after fluffing his third attempt.

He amassed 544.95 points with Kuznetsov taking the silver on 508.00 and Mexico's Yahel Castillo the bronze on 498.30.

"It was a hard final but I am happy with my performance," He told reporters before adding he felt some sympathy for Qin, the diver he won the three-metre synchronised springboard title with on Tuesday.

"An outdoor competition always brings more challenges, there is the sun, the wind. I feel some pity for Qin but during competition I only focus on my dives."

China won all 10 diving gold medals at the last world championships in Shanghai two years ago.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)