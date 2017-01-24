FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of Carphone Warehouse is seen in west London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Tuesday beat forecasts for trading in its key Christmas quarter and kept its profit outlook for the full year.

The firm, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in Britain, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said sales at stores open over a year rose 4 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 7.

That compared with analysts' consensus forecast of a rise of 2.5 percent and a first half increase of 4 percent.

"We believe that we have outperformed the market during the period," said Chief Executive Seb James, adding he was looking forward to another year of growth.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 6 percent versus analysts' consensus forecast of 3.5 percent growth.

Underlying sales increased 5 percent in the southern Europe division but fell 1 percent in the Nordics, where the firm focused on optimising profit margins.

Dixons Carphone forecast a 2016-17 underlying pretax profit of 475-495 million pounds, up from 447 million pounds in 2015-16.

Though the firm has had a strong run of trading statements over the last year, its shares have still fallen 28 percent, reflecting its exposure to high-cost goods and perceived vulnerability to any consumer spending squeeze this year.

Last month, Dixons Carphone reported a 19 percent rise in first-half profit, but said it was planning for the possibility of more uncertain times ahead.

The stock closed Monday at 336 pence, valuing the business at 3.8 billion pounds.

