LONDON, May 10 - Dixons Retail DXNS.L, Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said a strong last few months resulted in a slightly better than expected full-year performance, defying a slump for many retailers and dulling the pain of a tough year.

The group said its underlying profit before tax for the year to April 28 was expected to be between 65 million pounds and 70 million pounds and near the top end of expectations.

"Our overall group performance across the year has been slightly better than we anticipated," said Sebastian James, Dixons group chief executive.

Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said group like for like sales were down 3 percent in the full year.

But like for like sales at stores open more than a year were up 5 percent in the final quarter running from February to April. That compares to a third quarter fall of 5 percent.

"We saw a strong end to the year particularly in the UK and Nordics," James said. "However, in Southern Europe our businesses have been impacted by the weaker economic environments and issues in the Eurozone."

James became Dixons CEO in February, succeeding John Browett, who was poached by Apple AAPL.L.

Dixons shares, which have increased by two thirds over the last six months, benefiting from the woes of UK rivals Argos HOME.L and Comet, and a growing confidence that the firm would make a 150 million pounds bond repayment due in November.

The stock closed on Wednesday at 17.5 pence, valuing the business at 633 million pounds.

(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic and James Davey; Editing by Paul Hoskins)