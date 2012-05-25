LONDON Dixons Retail DXNS.L, Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said it was well placed to make a crucial 160 million pound ($251 million) bond repayment this year and had agreed a new 300 million pound banking facility.

Shares in the firm, which trades as Currys and PC World in the UK, rose 7 percent on Friday after it said it was on course to redeem its 6.125 percent bonds due November 15.

Dixons, which earlier this month posted better-than-expected fourth quarter sales, also said it has agreed a 300 million pounds revolving credit facility with its syndicate of banks.

The agreement effectively extends the firm's current facility, which was due to mature in 2013, until June 30 2015.

The facility, which has slightly relaxed covenants, will reduce in size to 200 million pounds by September 2014.

Shares in Dixons, up 42 percent over the last six months, were up 1 pence at 15.3 pence at 0906 GMT, valuing the business at about 550 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6377 British pounds)

