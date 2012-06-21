LONDON Dixons Retail DXNS.L, Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said its new financial year had got off to a good start after it posted a 17 percent fall in 2011-12 profit against a tough economic backdrop.

The group, which trades as Currys and PC World in the UK, Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Thursday the trends seen in the final quarter of the 2011-12 year, when like-for-like sales increased 5 percent, had broadly continued.

"Our business is well-positioned for the year ahead," it said.

Dixons Retail said it made an underlying pretax profit of 70.8 million pounds ($111.4 million) in the year to April 28.

That was a touch above company guidance of 65-70 million pounds but down on the 85.3 million pounds made in 2010-11.

Underlying sales were flat at 8.19 billion pounds.

European shoppers have been curbing spending as their disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth, government austerity measures and fears over the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

Electrical goods chains such as European No.1 MediaMarkt Saturn (MEOG.DE) and No. 3 Kesa KESA.L are facing extra pressure from cut-price competition from supermarkets and internet retailers such as Amazon (AMZN.O).

On Wednesday Kesa reported a 42 percent slump in year profit.

Dixons was able to stem its profit fall by revamping stores and improving product ranges and customer service.

It has also benefited from the disarray of competitors Comet and Argos HOME.L in its core home market, a switch to digital television in the southeast of England and the success of Apple's (AAPL.O) new iPad.

The group reduced its net debt to 104.0 million pounds from 206.8 million pounds a year ago and said it was on target to repay 160 million pounds of bonds due in November and associated hedge cost of about 65 million pounds.

Shares in Dixons, which have increased by 64 percent over the last six months, closed Wednesday at 15.9 pence, valuing the business at 574 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6354 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)