LONDON Dixons DXNS.L, Europe's second-biggest electricals retailer, is cutting more costs and trimming investment plans to counter a drop in sales and profit margins as shoppers rein in spending in the face of rising prices and government austerity.

The group, home to the Currys and PC World chains, said Wednesday it would cut an extra 10 million pounds of costs and limit capital spending to 100 million pounds, down from an original plan of 110-160 million.

"We want to make it absolutely crystal clear to everybody that we have every prospect of repaying the bond which comes due at the end of next year," Chief Executive John Browett told reporters, referring to a 150-million-pound bond repayment due in November 2012.

Dixons shares have plunged over 40 percent in the past three months, hitting a 2-1/2 year low of 10.5 pence Tuesday, on fears consumers' caution could hit its finances.

The stock jumped 8 percent to 11.44 pence in early trade on Wednesday.

"A reassuring trading statement from Dixons in the context of all the negative recent press," Singer analysts said.

Shoppers across Europe have been reducing spending on discretionary items like electricals goods as they grapple with rising prices, subdued wages growth and austerity measures.

An industry survey Tuesday showed UK like-for-like sales fell 0.6 percent in August from a year earlier.

Specialist electricals retailers like Dixons, Kesa KESA.L Metro's (MEOG.DE) MediaMarkt-Saturn and Carphone Warehouse CPW.L also face competition from grocers and the Internet.

Metro said in July that MediaMarkt-Saturn, Europe's biggest electricals chain, slumped to a quarterly loss, while Kesa has been looking at selling its loss-making British chain, Comet.

Dixons, which also runs UniEuro in Italy, Kotsovolos in Greece and Elkjop in Nordic countries, has outperformed rivals, helped by investment in its shops, particularly new megastores.

HOPES FOR 2012

Sales at Dixons stores open at least a year fell 7 percent in the 12 weeks to July 23, the first quarter of its financial year, including a 10 percent decline in the UK.

The falls were broadly in line with expectations and exaggerated by a strong performance the same time last year, when sales of televisions surged ahead of the soccer World Cup and Apple's popular iPad was launched.

Gross profit margins dropped a larger-than-expected 1 percent as the firm strove to gain market share abroad.

Browett said the exit rate from the first quarter was encouraging and, while cautious on the economic outlook, was confident shoppers would still spend at Christmas.

He did not expect analysts' full-year profit forecasts, with average about 80 million pounds, to change much.

Browett was more upbeat about prospects for next year, and particularly for sales of 3D televisions ahead of the Olympic Games in London.

"There are lot of people who can't get tickets to the event and the next best thing to do is buy a big screen TV, have a party and show it all in 3D," he said on a conference call.

Browett declined to comment specifically on reports that he had held talks over a merger with Carphone Warehouse.

"We've spoken to a number people over a number of months on a number of subjects across Europe and the world," he said, adding that this parties included MediaMarkt-Saturn, Kesa, Carphone Warehouse and its U.S. partner Best Buy (BBY.N).

"It would absolutely be wrong for me not to speak to any potential opportunities ... But I would read nothing into those conversations," he said.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)