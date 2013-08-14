LONDON Jonathan Harmsworth, the Viscount Rothermere who controls the British mid-market tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail, on Wednesday made an offer to buy out the remaining voting shares he does not already own.

Rothermere said in July he had agreed to acquire the voting shares from another family trust to raise his voting stake to 89.2 percent from the 59.9 percent he previously controlled in the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGOa.L).

He said on Wednesday his group, the Rothermere Continuation Limited, would now offer the remaining shareholders the opportunity to exchange their stock on the same terms of 112.5 non-voting shares for every 100 voting shares.

Analysts have previously said they do not expect the change in voting rights to change the group's strategy because Rothermere has long held control of the group.

The group has two classes of shares: The DMGT ordinary shares which represent around 5 percent of the shared capital and the A shares which represent the rest. People close to the company said the offer was designed to tidy up the structure and eliminate any confusion around the two classes of shares.

The non-voting shares in the DMGT (DMGOa.L), which are also listed on the London stock exchange and are not directly affected by the deal, were flat in early morning trade on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail newspaper was set up by Rothermere's ancestors in 1896 and now forms part of the group's consumer business, alongside the Mail on Sunday and Metro, the free daily newspaper. The DMGT also has a successful business-to-business media unit group, which includes Euromoney (ERM.L).

