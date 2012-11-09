How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BRUSSELS Britain's changes to the handling of coupon payments on government bonds bought by the Bank of England will have little long-term effect on the gilt market, the UK's debt chief said on Friday.
"I expect the longer-term impact on the gilt market to be negligible because this is about normalizing cash-management operations in government, which can flow in different ways," Robert Stheeman, chief executive of Britain's Debt Management Office (DMO), told Reuters.
"It is not about receiving some windfall profit or about a fundamental change in the government's long-term fiscal and budgetary position." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.