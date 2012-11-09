BRUSSELS Britain's changes to the handling of coupon payments on government bonds bought by the Bank of England will have little long-term effect on the gilt market, the UK's debt chief said on Friday.

"I expect the longer-term impact on the gilt market to be negligible because this is about normalizing cash-management operations in government, which can flow in different ways," Robert Stheeman, chief executive of Britain's Debt Management Office (DMO), told Reuters.

"It is not about receiving some windfall profit or about a fundamental change in the government's long-term fiscal and budgetary position." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)