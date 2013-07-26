LONDON Private equity firm Advent International is considering refinancing debt in its British home appliance insurer Domestic & General and paying itself a dividend as an alternative to a sale.

After a number of potential buyers withdrew interest, Advent is contemplating a dividend recapitalisation, a process that refinances a company's debt and increases it to allow a payout, banking sources said on Friday.

Advent International took Domestic & General private for 524 million pounds in 2007 backed with 434 million pounds of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

It sought to dispose of it earlier this year, hiring Goldman Sachs to run a sale which was expected to fetch around 1 billion pounds.

Private equity firms Blackstone (BX.N), CVC CVC.UL, Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Stone Point Capital made it through to the second round of bidding which was due in mid-July, but only CVC submitted its interest after the other three dropped out, bankers said, adding that CVC is keen to do the deal.

CVC, Blackstone and CD&R declined to comment. Advent and Stone Point were not immediately available to comment.

Astorg Partners, the owner of French funeral firm OGF, is also considering a dividend recapitalisation under similar circumstances.

The threat of such a move can be useful in creating competitive tension, bankers said.

"Although Advent would like to sell the Domestic & General there is a price tag and if it isn't reached then they should comfortably be able to hold on to it, refinance the debt, take a payout and sit on it for a while," one of the bankers said.

DEBT

Bankers are working on a dividend recapitalisation to offer to Advent that would refinance the 434 million pounds of leveraged buyout loans put in place in 2007, plus further debt to allow for the dividend. Financing could be provided in the form of leveraged loans and high yield bonds, mainly denominated in sterling.

If a sale goes ahead then bankers are arranging debt packages to back a buyout of around 500 million pounds or about 6 times Domestic & General's approximately 85 million pounds earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Domestic & General, which provides extended warranty protection for domestic appliances, has operations in 11 countries, employs around 2,500 staff and services 15 million customers. Its turnover was 570 million pounds in 2012, according to its website.

($1 = 0.6530 British pounds)

